Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Solar Update

By Jennifer Rooks
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Top photo showing solar farm with grassy field and sheep grazing under solar panels; bottom photo solar panels on the roof of a house
Maine Public

The expansion of solar power has been a big part of the state’s renewable energy goals but has been met with resistance on several fronts. We learn about the status of solar power generation in Maine—from small rooftop arrays to community solar farms, and large-scale industrial solar projects. Is Maine on track to meet its goals? What solar incentives are currently available—and do they work? And, what’s the fate of the “Solar for All” program that was supposed to start this year?

Panelists:
Phil Bartlett, member, Maine Public Utilities Commission
Peter McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public
Phil Coupe, co-founder, ReVision Energy

VIP Caller:
Dan Burgess, director, Governor's Energy Office
Nate Owens, founder & CEO, Ampion Renewable
Kate Pastore, resident, Town of Greene

Maine Calling
