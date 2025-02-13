Solar Update

The expansion of solar power has been a big part of the state’s renewable energy goals but has been met with resistance on several fronts. We learn about the status of solar power generation in Maine—from small rooftop arrays to community solar farms, and large-scale industrial solar projects. Is Maine on track to meet its goals? What solar incentives are currently available—and do they work? And, what’s the fate of the “Solar for All” program that was supposed to start this year?

Panelists:

Phil Bartlett, member, Maine Public Utilities Commission

Peter McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public

Phil Coupe, co-founder, ReVision Energy

VIP Caller:

Dan Burgess, director, Governor's Energy Office

Nate Owens, founder & CEO, Ampion Renewable

Kate Pastore, resident, Town of Greene

