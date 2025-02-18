Disability & Stereotypes

We continue our series “Ready & Able: Living with a Disability in Maine” by examining how we perceive people with disabilities. Whether someone has a physical, mental or other disability-- they often face stigma, stereotypes and discrimination. We learn about these attitudes and how they might be changed.

Panelists:

Simmone Maline, executive director, Consumer Council System of Maine

Betsy Hopkins, associate director for developmental disability and brain injury services, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Jozie Easler, board of directors, Speaking Up For Us; they are in the LGBTQ+ community, and are blind & have autism spectrum disorder and ADHD

VIP Callers:

Brian Harnish, living with a physical disability and uses a wheelchair; works with Disability Rights Maine, Consumer Council System of Maine and Speaking Up For Us