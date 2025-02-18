Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Disability & Stereotypes

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Blue "Ready & Able" logo with symbols of icons representing different kinds of disabilities
Nik Sparlin / Maine Public

We continue our series “Ready & Able: Living with a Disability in Maine” by examining how we perceive people with disabilities. Whether someone has a physical, mental or other disability-- they often face stigma, stereotypes and discrimination. We learn about these attitudes and how they might be changed.

Panelists:
Simmone Maline, executive director, Consumer Council System of Maine
Betsy Hopkins, associate director for developmental disability and brain injury services, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Jozie Easler, board of directors, Speaking Up For Us; they are in the LGBTQ+ community, and are blind & have autism spectrum disorder and ADHD

 

VIP Callers:
Brian Harnish, living with a physical disability and uses a wheelchair; works with Disability Rights Maine, Consumer Council System of Maine and Speaking Up For Us

