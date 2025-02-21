Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Musician Samuel James

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy Han
Published February 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Samuel James with hat, sunglasses, beard, holding guitar
Blues artist Samuel James weaves storytelling and Black history into his performances. As a musician, he’s released 7 albums, scored soundtracks, and toured internationally—performing in the Black American folk tradition. James also writes a monthly column, “Racisms” in The Bollard, and a weekly newsletter, “Banned Histories of Race in America” on Substack. His podcast, “99 Years,” explores the creation of the Whitest state in the nation. He joins us to talk about his own story, his music, and how he incorporates lessons for audiences of all ages.

Panelist:
Samuel James, singer, songwriter, blues musician, storyteller, podcaster; based in Portland

Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
