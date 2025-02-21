Musician Samuel James

Blues artist Samuel James weaves storytelling and Black history into his performances. As a musician, he’s released 7 albums, scored soundtracks, and toured internationally—performing in the Black American folk tradition. James also writes a monthly column, “Racisms” in The Bollard, and a weekly newsletter, “Banned Histories of Race in America” on Substack. His podcast, “99 Years,” explores the creation of the Whitest state in the nation. He joins us to talk about his own story, his music, and how he incorporates lessons for audiences of all ages.

Panelist:

Samuel James, singer, songwriter, blues musician, storyteller, podcaster; based in Portland