Actor and playwright John Cariani has a new play premiering in April at Portland Stage: "Not Quite Almost." Like his hugely popular play "Almost, Maine" the new work is also made up of short plays set in Northern Maine. Cariani joins us to talk about this latest work, his other projects—and how his childhood in Maine has helped inform his career and his perspective on life.

Panelist:

John Cariani, playwright and author best known for "Almost, Maine"—one of the most-staged plays in the world; TV, film and stage actor nominated for a Tony Award; grew up in Presque Isle