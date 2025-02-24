Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

John Cariani

By Cindy Han
Published February 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST

Actor and playwright John Cariani has a new play premiering in April at Portland Stage: "Not Quite Almost." Like his hugely popular play "Almost, Maine" the new work is also made up of short plays set in Northern Maine. Cariani joins us to talk about this latest work, his other projects—and how his childhood in Maine has helped inform his career and his perspective on life.

Panelist:
John Cariani, playwright and author best known for "Almost, Maine"—one of the most-staged plays in the world; TV, film and stage actor nominated for a Tony Award; grew up in Presque Isle

 

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han