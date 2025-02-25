Author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen's dynamic children's books have earned him accolades and a devoted following. Now those books come to life in a new exhibit at the Maine Maritime Museum: "Upon That Isle in Maine." We'll learn how visitors can experience Van Dusen's imaginary worlds while also recognizing the familiar Maine setting. And we'll hear about Van Dusen's life story and creative process.

Panelist:

Chris Van Dusen, award-winning author and illustrator specializing in children's books, including the Mercy Watson series, If I Built a Car, and Circus Ship; he was born in Portland and now lives in Camden

Luke Gates-Milardo, exhibit designer, Maine Maritime Museum