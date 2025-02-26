Housing for Older Mainers

For older people in Maine, the challenges of finding or keeping a home that's affordable are multiplied. Some need to downsize or find an age-friendly living situation, but can't afford to—especially on a fixed income. For others, the costs of long-term care leave them with insufficient funds for housing. And the available housing stock in Maine is in short supply. What is happening in Maine to help older Mainers? This is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Panelists:

Amanda Gilliam, vice president, Property Management & Resident Services, Avesta Housing

Jess Mauer, executive director, Maine Council on Aging

Noël Bonam, state director, AARP Maine

VIP Callers:

Jennifer Sweetser, executive director, Presque Isle Housing Authority