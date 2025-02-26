Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Housing for Older Mainers

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published February 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Older woman with little white dog standing in front of a housing complex; Maine Calling housing series logo
Photo by Zara Norman for the BDN; Maine Public

For older people in Maine, the challenges of finding or keeping a home that's affordable are multiplied. Some need to downsize or find an age-friendly living situation, but can't afford to—especially on a fixed income. For others, the costs of long-term care leave them with insufficient funds for housing. And the available housing stock in Maine is in short supply. What is happening in Maine to help older Mainers? This is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Panelists:
Amanda Gilliam, vice president, Property Management & Resident Services, Avesta Housing
Jess Mauer, executive director, Maine Council on Aging
Noël Bonam, state director, AARP Maine

VIP Callers:
Jennifer Sweetser, executive director, Presque Isle Housing Authority

Tags
Maine Calling Maine Calling Housing Series
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith