A woman's health needs before, during and after pregnancy are complex. In Maine, many factors make getting good maternal health care a challenge. These include: lack of access to health care providers, insufficient resources, not enough education and awareness of healthy habits. We learn what is being done statewide to help mothers and babies thrive.

Panelists:

Anne Marie van Hengel, recently retired obstetrics & gynecology specialist who worked in the Portland area for 30 years

Amy Belisle, chief pediatrician; chief child health officer, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Katherine Simmonds, clinical professor, School of Nursing, Roux Institute; she leads the Rural Health and Health Workforce Development initiatives

VIP Callers:

Kate Cough, editor, The Maine Monitor

Marc Minkler, program manager, EMS for Children, Maine State Emergency Medical Services

Anna Gilbert, telehealth program manager, RMOMS grant, MaineHealth

Kara Kakini, executive director, Maine State Breastfeeding Coalition; lactation consultant

