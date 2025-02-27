Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maternal Health

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Pregnant woman sitting with arm of health care provider holding gauge to her belly
Maine Public

A woman's health needs before, during and after pregnancy are complex. In Maine, many factors make getting good maternal health care a challenge. These include: lack of access to health care providers, insufficient resources, not enough education and awareness of healthy habits. We learn what is being done statewide to help mothers and babies thrive.

Panelists:
Anne Marie van Hengel, recently retired obstetrics & gynecology specialist who worked in the Portland area for 30 years
Amy Belisle, chief pediatrician; chief child health officer, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Katherine Simmonds, clinical professor, School of Nursing, Roux Institute; she leads the Rural Health and Health Workforce Development initiatives

VIP Callers:
Kate Cough, editor, The Maine Monitor
Marc Minkler, program manager, EMS for Children, Maine State Emergency Medical Services
Anna Gilbert, telehealth program manager, RMOMS grant, MaineHealth
Kara Kakini, executive director, Maine State Breastfeeding Coalition; lactation consultant

