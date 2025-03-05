Amphibian Conservation

Each spring, amphibians begin to migrate toward their breeding grounds. But many don’t make it past roads and vehicles along the way. Maine Big Night is a community science project that mobilizes volunteers to help protect and monitor these frogs and salamanders. We’ll learn about Maine’s amphibian species, what can be done to help wildlife survive around roads and other barriers—and how to get involved with conservation efforts.

Panelists:

Greg LeClair, project founder, executive director, Maine Big Night

Eric Ham, lead biologist, natural resource manager, Maine Department of Transportation

VIP Callers:

Bruce Meyer, volunteer, Maine Big Night

Rebecca Blaesing, board member and longtime participant, Maine Big Night; graphic designer, Maine Guide