The Shifting Role of Social Media

We examine the ever-changing social media landscape. A growing number of social media users are leaving certain platforms for a variety of reasons: to make a political statement, to reduce screen-time, or to preserve mental well being. Some are switching to new platforms, while others are finding new ways to use social media in their daily lives.

Panelists:

Judith Rosenbaum, chair and associate professor, Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Maine

Devin Ivy, senior software engineer, one of the creators of social media platform BlueSky; native of South Portland

VIP Caller:

Lucy Santerre, social media manager, Maine Public