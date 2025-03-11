Bangor Studio/Membership Department
The Shifting Role of Social Media

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy Han
Published March 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
A circle of many hands holding cell phones
Maine Public

We examine the ever-changing social media landscape. A growing number of social media users are leaving certain platforms for a variety of reasons: to make a political statement, to reduce screen-time, or to preserve mental well being. Some are switching to new platforms, while others are finding new ways to use social media in their daily lives.

Panelists:
Judith Rosenbaum, chair and associate professor, Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Maine

Devin Ivy, senior software engineer, one of the creators of social media platform BlueSky; native of South Portland

 

VIP Caller:
Lucy Santerre, social media manager, Maine Public

