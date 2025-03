The popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to Maine this summer. The long-serving executive producer of the program joins us to share some favorite past discoveries—and what to expect and how to participate when the show is taped in Maine. We’ll also hear from one of the appraisers who is often a part of the program.

Panelists:

Marsha Bemko, executive producer of Antiques Roadshow

Leila Dunbar, president, Leila Dunbar Appraisals & Consulting