Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Eels & Elver Fishing

By Cindy Han
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Illustration of American eel; photo of hands holding dozens of elvers; book cover of Slippery Beast
Maine Public / Robert F. Bukaty AP photo of elvers

A new book explores the historic, scientific, and economic value of eels. These snake-like fish have been around since the dinosaur days, and have been the subject of fascination and fear for centuries. We learn how scientists since Aristotle's time have puzzled over the origin of eels. And we discuss how the modern-day eel has fueled a lucrative elver-fishing industry in Maine.

Panelists:
Ellen Rupell Shell, author of several books, including Slippery Beast: A True Crime Natural History, With Eels; professor of journalism, Boston University; longtime contributor, The Atlantic magazine
Deirdre Gilbert, director, Bureau of Policy & Management, Maine Department of Marine Resources
Darrell Young, longtime elver fisherman; helped found the Maine Elver Fisherman Association

VIP Callers:
Casey Clark, resource management coordinator, Maine Department of Marine Resources; whose work includes elver monitoring and research
Fred Moore, member of the Passamaquoddy tribe (Pleasant Point); principal author of the tribes’ fisheries management plan
Sara Rademaker, founder & CEO, American Unagi

