Sports
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Disabilities & Sports

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Person in wheelchair dribbling basketball
Maine Public

There are many opportunities for people in Maine with different kinds of disabilities to get involved with sports and athletics. Some participate to enjoy exercise and recreation, while others pursue competitions—including Special Olympics and Paralympic athletes.

This is part of our year-long series “Ready & Able: Living with a Disability in Maine." The program will be streamed live on Maine Public's YouTube channel and on Maine Calling's Facebook page, along with ASL interpretation.

Panelists:
Caroline Cole, senior director, strategic initiatives, Special Olympics Maine
Christy Gardner, U.S. Paralympic athlete in multiple sports, Army veteran, double amputee; coaches for Central Maine Adaptive Sports; founder & president of Mission Working Dogs
Amy Bannon, managing director of advancement, Maine Adaptive Sports & Recreation

VIP Callers:
Rod Wendt, volunteer for adaptive sports programs

