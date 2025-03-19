Maine Women's History
Influential women in Maine have made their mark in politics, the arts, science, and other fields. We celebrate these original “influencers,” some of whom are household names, and others lesser known. Some historic homes and other sites welcome visitors to learn more about famous women from Maine.
Panelists:
Libby Bischof, professor of history, University of Southern Maine
Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian
VIP Callers:
Cathi Belcher, educator and guide, Harriet Beecher Stowe House in Brunswick
Alyssa Sweet, Southern Maine Site Manager, Historic New England, which manages the Sarah Orne Jewett House
Ashley Towle, director of women and gender studies, assistant professor in the Department of History, University of Southern Maine; discussing the Frances Perkins Center
Chris O'Brien, director, Margaret Chase Smith Library