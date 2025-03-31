Spring Birding

Springtime means the return of waterfowl, shorebirds and songbirds to Maine. But a warming climate means that some birds have stayed here all winter. We'll learn about changes and threats to bird populations, as well as avian flu's impacts on wild birds. And we'll talk about what birds to look for, where to go, and which rare birds have been spotted recently.

Panelists:

Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon

Derek Lovitch, biologist, author; co-owner of Freeport Wild Bird Supply

VIP Caller:

Dr. Tegwin Taylor, veterinarian; wildlife health biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

Pete McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public

Becky Marvil, executive director, Acadia Birding Festival