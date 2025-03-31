Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling

Spring Birding

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy Han
Published March 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Yellow-rumped warbler perched on bare stalk in early spring
Derek Lovitch, Freeport Wild Bird Supply

Springtime means the return of waterfowl, shorebirds and songbirds to Maine. But a warming climate means that some birds have stayed here all winter. We'll learn about changes and threats to bird populations, as well as avian flu's impacts on wild birds. And we'll talk about what birds to look for, where to go, and which rare birds have been spotted recently.

Panelists:
Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon
Derek Lovitch, biologist, author; co-owner of Freeport Wild Bird Supply

VIP Caller:
Dr. Tegwin Taylor, veterinarian; wildlife health biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
Pete McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public
Becky Marvil, executive director, Acadia Birding Festival

