How might President Trump's sweeping tariffs affect Maine and the nation? We'll discuss potential impacts and what they may mean for Maine consumers, businesses and key industries—from agriculture to the marine economy to tourism.

Panelists:

Emily Blanchard, faculty fellow and associate professor of business administration, Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College; former chief economist, U.S. Department of State

Andreas Waldkirch, professor of economics, Colby College