AI: Privacy & Security
The presence of AI in our daily lives is growing exponentially, from facial recognition to customized medicine to self-driving cars. But AI also creates big questions about privacy and security. We learn about the dangers of AI—and what can be done to safeguard information.
Panelists:
Michael Donihue, interim director, Davis Institute for AI, Colby College
Fernando Nascimento, assistant professor, digital and computational studies, Bowdoin College
Berkeley Almand-Hunter, technical director of partner products, Roux Institute, Northeastern University
VIP Caller:
Carrie Diaz Eaton, associate professor, digital and computational studies, Bates College