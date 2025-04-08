Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
AI: Privacy & Security

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
The presence of AI in our daily lives is growing exponentially, from facial recognition to customized medicine to self-driving cars. But AI also creates big questions about privacy and security. We learn about the dangers of AI—and what can be done to safeguard information.

Panelists:
Michael Donihue, interim director, Davis Institute for AI, Colby College
Fernando Nascimento, assistant professor, digital and computational studies, Bowdoin College
Berkeley Almand-Hunter, technical director of partner products, Roux Institute, Northeastern University

VIP Caller:
Carrie Diaz Eaton, associate professor, digital and computational studies, Bates College

Maine Calling
