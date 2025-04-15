Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Students with Disabilities

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Mane leaning to point at workbook, with two students sitting at table looking at the booklets
Maine Public

Students with disabilities face a range of obstacles in the classroom. These can include challenges with hearing, sight, mobility, and developmental disabilities. What services and programs do schools offer these students, and what happens when these are not available? We'll also find out how those who reach adulthood transition when services are no longer available.
This program is part of our series “Ready & Able: Living with a Disability in Maine.”

Panelists:
Carrie Woodcock, executive director, Maine Parent Federation
Atlee Reilly, managing attorney for education advocacy, Disability Rights Maine
Dylan Campbell, parent trainer, youth coordinator, Maine Parent Federation

VIP Callers:
Erin Frazier, director, Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, Maine Department of Education
Angelina Puiia, 9th grade student at Erskine Academy
Shelly King, project director, Youth and Adult Transition Services, Maine Care; Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Sarah Howorth, associate professor and program coordinator, special education graduate programs, University of Maine

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
