Students with disabilities face a range of obstacles in the classroom. These can include challenges with hearing, sight, mobility, and developmental disabilities. What services and programs do schools offer these students, and what happens when these are not available? We'll also find out how those who reach adulthood transition when services are no longer available.

This program is part of our series “Ready & Able: Living with a Disability in Maine.”

Panelists:

Carrie Woodcock, executive director, Maine Parent Federation

Atlee Reilly, managing attorney for education advocacy, Disability Rights Maine

Dylan Campbell, parent trainer, youth coordinator, Maine Parent Federation

VIP Callers:

Erin Frazier, director, Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, Maine Department of Education

Angelina Puiia, 9th grade student at Erskine Academy

Shelly King, project director, Youth and Adult Transition Services, Maine Care; Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Sarah Howorth, associate professor and program coordinator, special education graduate programs, University of Maine

