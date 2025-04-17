Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Poetry: New Directions

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Headshots of seven poets
Maine Public

Maine's legacy of influential poets includes Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Edna St. Vincent Millay. We celebrate National Poetry Month by highlighting some of today's poets with Maine ties who push boundaries and explore new directions in their work.

Panelists:
Maya Williams, Portland Poet Laureate Emeritus; author of three poetry collections, the most recent is What's So Wrong with a Pity Party Anyway?; involved with slam poetry; works with Maine TransNet
Therí Alyce Pickens, Charles A. Dana professor of English and Africana, Bates College; author of two monographs ; poet whose debut collection is What Had Happened Was
Rosa Lane, author of four poetry collections, the most recent is Called Back; architect; native of Maine

VIP Callers:
Isabel Neal, poet; author of Thrown Voicewhich was awarded the 2025 Yale Younger Poets Award
Signature MiMi, current Portland Poet Laureate; songwriter, part of Signature Soul duo
Ellen Taylor, professor of English, University of Maine at Augusta; Plunkett Poetry Festival
Leonard Germinara, poet, Midcoast Poetry Journal

