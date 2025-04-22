Gardening & Climate Change

For Earth Day, we learn how your garden can promote biodiversity and contribute to a more sustainable environment. Influential ecologist Doug Tallamy explains how a thoughtful approach to gardening can create a healthier landscape—capturing carbon, bolstering the watershed, and supporting pollinators. How can you practice ecological horticulture in your own backyard?

Panelist:

Douglas Tallamy, T.A. Baker professor of entomology and wildlife ecology, University of Delaware; author of best-selling books, including Bringing Nature Home; co-founder of Homegrown National Park

VIP Caller:

Eric Topper, director of education, Maine Audubon