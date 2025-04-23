Bangor Studio/Membership Department
What Ideals do Americans Share?

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Opening lines of the Declaration of Independence with feather pen on top
Maine Public

A recent report by the Nationhood Lab found that despite a divisive climate, Americans share certain ideals, rooted in the Declaration of Independence. We’ll learn about these shared beliefs—and whether it’s possible to harness them to heal national strife.

Panelist:
Colin Woodard, director, Nationhood Lab, with the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy; contributing writer, Politico; state and national affairs writer, Portland Press Herald
Theodore R. Johnson, senior advisor, New America; columnist, The Washington Post

