What Ideals do Americans Share?

A recent report by the Nationhood Lab found that despite a divisive climate, Americans share certain ideals, rooted in the Declaration of Independence. We’ll learn about these shared beliefs—and whether it’s possible to harness them to heal national strife.

Panelist:

Colin Woodard, director, Nationhood Lab, with the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy; contributing writer, Politico; state and national affairs writer, Portland Press Herald

Theodore R. Johnson, senior advisor, New America; columnist, The Washington Post