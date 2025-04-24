Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Wildlife Rescue

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Four wildlife rescue images: seal in a holding area; woman feeding a baby raccoon with syringe; young fox in a pen with toys; injured raptor in a bed
Maine Public

What happens to injured or displaced wild animals in Maine? A number of organizations find ways to help birds, mammals, reptiles, and other creatures in need. We’ll hear about wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts, which animals they help—and what to do if you find a wild creature in distress. This show is tied to an episode of the outdoors show “Borealis,” airing on Maine Public Television this evening.

Panelists:
Bethany Brown, executive director, Saco River Wildlife Center
Barbara Haney, executive director, Avian Haven
Laura McPherson, wildlife outreach coordinator, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

VIP Callers:
Lynda Doughty, executive founding director, Marine Mammals of Maine

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
