What happens to injured or displaced wild animals in Maine? A number of organizations find ways to help birds, mammals, reptiles, and other creatures in need. We’ll hear about wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts, which animals they help—and what to do if you find a wild creature in distress. This show is tied to an episode of the outdoors show “Borealis,” airing on Maine Public Television this evening.

Panelists:

Bethany Brown, executive director, Saco River Wildlife Center

Barbara Haney, executive director, Avian Haven

Laura McPherson, wildlife outreach coordinator, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

VIP Callers:

Lynda Doughty, executive founding director, Marine Mammals of Maine