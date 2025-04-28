Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Due to equipment upgrades, WMHD (Greenville) and WBSQ (Monson) will be shut off during the daytime hours for the duration of this week.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Libraries Today

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Performance at Bangor Public Library with audience; tools for rent; library staff holding paper hearts next to bookshelves; Portland Public Library bookmobile
Maine Public

Libraries may be best known for lending books, but they serve other ever-evolving roles in communities and schools across Maine. We'll learn how libraries provide access to computers, job training, classes, help for people who are disabled, teen groups and more—services that are especially vital for rural areas. What would federal funding cuts mean for Maine libraries?

Panelists:
Marijke Visser, director of library development, Maine State Library
Amy Wisehart, president, Maine Library Association; director, Northeast Harbor Library
Kelley Blue, youth services director, Portland Public Library; board member, Maine Library Association

VIP Callers
Beth Anderson, president, Maine Association of School Libraries
Sonya Durney, scholarly communication, research & teaching librarian, University of New England

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han