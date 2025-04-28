Libraries Today

Libraries may be best known for lending books, but they serve other ever-evolving roles in communities and schools across Maine. We'll learn how libraries provide access to computers, job training, classes, help for people who are disabled, teen groups and more—services that are especially vital for rural areas. What would federal funding cuts mean for Maine libraries?

Panelists:

Marijke Visser, director of library development, Maine State Library

Amy Wisehart, president, Maine Library Association; director, Northeast Harbor Library

Kelley Blue, youth services director, Portland Public Library; board member, Maine Library Association

VIP Callers

Beth Anderson, president, Maine Association of School Libraries

Sonya Durney, scholarly communication, research & teaching librarian, University of New England

