LGBTQ+: History, Places & Pride Month

For Pride Month, we learn about different communities that have played an important role in LGBTQ+ history in Maine. What homes, businesses, neighborhoods and towns have provided places for Maine's LGBTQ+ community to gather, celebrate and survive? How is the current political climate emphasizing the need for safe spaces? We'll also find out about Pride Month events happening across the state.

Panelists:

Wendy Chapkis, professor of sociology and women & gender Studies, University of Southern Maine

Gia Drew, executive director, EqualityMaine

Megan MacGregor, instruction & outreach librarian, University of Southern Maine

VIP Callers:

Ellie Roy, communications coordinator, OUT Maine

Alyssa Sweet, Southern Maine Site Manager, Historic New England, which manages the Sarah Orne Jewett House

Chris O'Connor, executive director, Equality Community Center in Portland

Ed Gardner, broker/owner, Gardner Real Estate Group; creating affordable housing for senior LGBTQ+ residents

