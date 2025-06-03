Bangor Studio/Membership Department
History
Maine Calling
LGBTQ+: History, Places & Pride Month

By Jennifer Rooks,
Iselin BratzCindy Han
Published June 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Pride Month rainbow colors atop an outline map of Maine
Maine Public

For Pride Month, we learn about different communities that have played an important role in LGBTQ+ history in Maine. What homes, businesses, neighborhoods and towns have provided places for Maine's LGBTQ+ community to gather, celebrate and survive? How is the current political climate emphasizing the need for safe spaces? We'll also find out about Pride Month events happening across the state.

Panelists:
Wendy Chapkis, professor of sociology and women & gender Studies, University of Southern Maine
Gia Drew, executive director, EqualityMaine
Megan MacGregor, instruction & outreach librarian, University of Southern Maine

VIP Callers:
Ellie Roy, communications coordinator, OUT Maine
Alyssa Sweet, Southern Maine Site Manager, Historic New England, which manages the Sarah Orne Jewett House
Chris O'Connor, executive director, Equality Community Center in Portland
Ed Gardner, broker/owner, Gardner Real Estate Group; creating affordable housing for senior LGBTQ+ residents

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Iselin Bratz
Iselin is Maine Public's Dowe Intern from the summer of 2025.
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
