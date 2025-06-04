Bangor Studio/Membership Department
History
Maine Calling
Brainwashing

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
The Instability of Truth book cover; headshot of author Rebecca Lemov
Maine Public

No one likes to think they can be brainwashed, but a new book, The Instability of Truth, reveals how common brainwashing is, and how we don’t often realize it’s happening. Author and professor Rebecca Lemov traces the origins of brainwashing and explains how the idea of mind control has spread across the globe and penetrated courtrooms, secret labs, military schools, and today’s digital sites.

Panelist:
Rebecca Lemov, author of books examining human and behavioral science; her latest is The Instability of Truth: Brainwashing, Mind Control, and Hyper-Persuasion; professor of the history of science, Harvard University

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
