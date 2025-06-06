Warmer weather means more opportunities for your dog to be out in the elements—for better or for worse. Our panel of veterinarians will discuss common summertime concerns, including ticks, water safety, heat and sun danger—outdoors and inside vehicles—wildlife encounters, and diseases to watch out for. They will also address what to know about the loss of a pet, and what steps to take before and after a beloved animal’s death.

Panelists:

Dr. Ezra Steinberg, veterinarian & board-certified surgeon, Maine Veterinary Medical Center

Dr. Oonagh Wack, veterinarian, Falmouth Veterinary Hospital

Animal Welfare Society

Dr. Jesse Therrien, staff veterinarian, Animal Welfare Society Community Veterinary Clinic; owner, At Peace Vet Home Euthanasia

Click here the Animal Welfare Society's information pet loss and grief

Click here for information about Maine Veterinarian Medical Center's pet loss support information

