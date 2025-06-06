Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Pet Care

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Dachshund in an orange life vest standing on the beach gazing out toward water
Maine Public

Warmer weather means more opportunities for your dog to be out in the elements—for better or for worse. Our panel of veterinarians will discuss common summertime concerns, including ticks, water safety, heat and sun danger—outdoors and inside vehicles—wildlife encounters, and diseases to watch out for. They will also address what to know about the loss of a pet, and what steps to take before and after a beloved animal’s death.

Panelists:
Dr. Ezra Steinberg, veterinarian & board-certified surgeon, Maine Veterinary Medical Center
Dr. Oonagh Wack, veterinarian, Falmouth Veterinary Hospital
Animal Welfare Society
Dr. Jesse Therrien, staff veterinarian, Animal Welfare Society Community Veterinary Clinic; owner, At Peace Vet Home Euthanasia

Click here the Animal Welfare Society's information pet loss and grief

Click here for information about Maine Veterinarian Medical Center's pet loss support information

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
See stories by Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith