Read ME & Summer Reads

Each summer, Maine Humanities Council leads the Read ME program, encouraging people across the state to read books by select authors. This year, recommending author, poet Julia Bouwsma, chose The Great Transition, by Nick Fuller Googins, and American Breakdown, by Jennifer Lunden. We’ll hear from these authors and others about their work, and about what books they recommend for your summer reading list.

This year's Read ME also includes Children's & Young Adult Literature!

Panelists:

Julia Bouwsma, Maine Poet Laureate, author of three poetry collections; recommending author for Read ME 2025

Jennifer Lunden, writer, speaker, social worker; author of American Breakdown: Our Ailing Nation, My Body’s Revolt, and the Nineteenth-Century Woman Who Brought Me Back to Life

Nick Fuller Googins, elementary school teacher; author of The Great Transition and The Frequency of Living Things

VIP Callers:

Austin Taylor, author of Notes on Infinity

Elizabeth DeWolfe, author of Alias Agnes: The Notorious Tale of a Gilded Age Spy

Christine Murphy, author of Notes on Surviving the Fire

Ron Currie, author of The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne

Dale Eid and Gary Steves, authors of Stolen Seasons: How Maine Sports Survived the Covid-19 Pandemic

