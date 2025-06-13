Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Read ME & Summer Reads

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Cover of four books included in the Read ME program
Maine Public

Each summer, Maine Humanities Council leads the Read ME program, encouraging people across the state to read books by select authors. This year, recommending author, poet Julia Bouwsma, chose The Great Transition, by Nick Fuller Googins, and American Breakdown, by Jennifer Lunden. We’ll hear from these authors and others about their work, and about what books they recommend for your summer reading list.

This year's Read ME also includes Children's & Young Adult Literature!

Panelists:
Julia Bouwsma, Maine Poet Laureate, author of three poetry collections; recommending author for Read ME 2025
Jennifer Lunden, writer, speaker, social worker; author of American Breakdown: Our Ailing Nation, My Body’s Revolt, and the Nineteenth-Century Woman Who Brought Me Back to Life
Nick Fuller Googins, elementary school teacher; author of The Great Transition and The Frequency of Living Things

VIP Callers:
Austin Taylor, author of Notes on Infinity
Elizabeth DeWolfe, author of Alias Agnes: The Notorious Tale of a Gilded Age Spy
Christine Murphy, author of Notes on Surviving the Fire
Ron Currie, author of The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne
Dale Eid and Gary Steves, authors of Stolen Seasons: How Maine Sports Survived the Covid-19 Pandemic

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
