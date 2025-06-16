Nirav Shah: The Next Pandemic

The Covid-19 virus continues to circulate, but for most people the pandemic is in the rearview mirror. Meanwhile, public health experts are keeping a close eye on other infectious diseases, such as bird flu and dengue. They believe there will be another pandemic—that it’s not a matter of “if” but “when.” What lessons did these past years teach us about how to face a global health crisis? How prepared are we for the next pandemic?

Panelist:

Nirav Shah, recently departed principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; former director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention; starting as visiting professor at Colby College