Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Nirav Shah: The Next Pandemic

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hands with blue medical gloves and sleeves holding a globe with a mask on it
Maine Public

The Covid-19 virus continues to circulate, but for most people the pandemic is in the rearview mirror. Meanwhile, public health experts are keeping a close eye on other infectious diseases, such as bird flu and dengue. They believe there will be another pandemic—that it’s not a matter of “if” but “when.” What lessons did these past years teach us about how to face a global health crisis? How prepared are we for the next pandemic?

Panelist:
Nirav Shah, recently departed principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; former director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention; starting as visiting professor at Colby College

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han