This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date March 12, 2025); no calls will be taken.

The popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” is filming at Maine's Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens on June 18th. The long-serving executive producer of the program and an appraiser join us to share some favorite past discoveries—and how the show works.

Panelists:

Marsha Bemko, executive producer of Antiques Roadshow

Leila Dunbar, president, Leila Dunbar Appraisals & Consulting