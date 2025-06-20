Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Maine Trails

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Three people using tools to prepare ground in a forested area to make a trail

From ATV riders to mountain bikers, hikers and horseback riders, joggers and walkers, Maine trails cater to all types. We’ll discuss the state of the state’s trails, including how communities can apply for a piece of the $30 million in funding signed into law last year. Some Maine communities are building their economic development plans around existing or new trails, the grant process, and the importance of maintaining existing trails.

Panelists:
Erin Amadon, founder, Town 4 Trail Services, a trail planning, construction, and training company
Douglas Beck, outdoor recreation program manager, state trail administrator, Recreational Trails Program, state liaison officer, Land & Water Conservation Fund

VIP Callers:
Kristina Cannon, president & CEO, Main Street Skowhegan
Brian Threlkeld, membership director, Maine Outdoor Brands
Aimee Vlachos, associate teaching professor, University of New England College of Business; director, Outdoor Business and Innovation bachelor’s program

 

Maine Calling
