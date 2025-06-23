Summer Birding

With breeding season upon us, it's a fun time to spot birds nesting and feeding their young. We'll discuss what to look for, where to go‚ and how to identify birds that you see and hear. Also: what to keep in mind for bird conservation, especially as federal actions such as changes to the Endangered Species Act are making wildlife more vulnerable.

Panelists:

Nick Lund, outreach and network manager, Maine Audubon; runs The Birdist blog

Derek Lovitch, author of birding books; birding guide; co-owner Freeport Wild Bird Supply