Lack of access to transportation creates real challenges for people in Maine, especially those living in rural areas. Some 40,000 Maine households don't have a vehicle, so getting to the doctor or a job or the store is a struggle—and public transit is often lacking. We’ll learn about a new report that analyzes Maine's transportation gaps, and how some are trying to solve this pressing problem.

Panelists:

Kate Reilly, principal, Maine Applied Research; author of report on Maine's Transportation Gap; former state economist

Leigh Arsenault, senior program associate, John T. Gorman Foundation

Dale Doughty, deputy commissioner, Maine Department of Transportation

VIP Callers:

Josh Caldwell, climate & clean energy police advocate and outreach manager, Natural Resources Council of Maine; vice-chair, Maine’s Public Transit Advisory Council

Sandra Buchanan, executive director, Western Maine Transportation Services

Resources:

Gorman Foundation Report (Apr 2025): Moving Toward Solutions: Addressing the Transportation Challenges of Maine Families

Public Transit Advisory Council report (2025)