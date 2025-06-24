Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Maine's Transportation Gaps

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Bus driving down country road
Western Maine Transportation Services
Bus driving down country road

Lack of access to transportation creates real challenges for people in Maine, especially those living in rural areas. Some 40,000 Maine households don't have a vehicle, so getting to the doctor or a job or the store is a struggle—and public transit is often lacking. We’ll learn about a new report that analyzes Maine's transportation gaps, and how some are trying to solve this pressing problem.

Panelists:
Kate Reilly, principal, Maine Applied Research; author of report on Maine's Transportation Gap; former state economist
Leigh Arsenault, senior program associate, John T. Gorman Foundation
Dale Doughty, deputy commissioner, Maine Department of Transportation

VIP Callers:
Josh Caldwell, climate & clean energy police advocate and outreach manager, Natural Resources Council of Maine; vice-chair, Maine’s Public Transit Advisory Council
Sandra Buchanan, executive director, Western Maine Transportation Services

Resources:
Gorman Foundation Report (Apr 2025): Moving Toward Solutions: Addressing the Transportation Challenges of Maine Families

Public Transit Advisory Council report (2025)

