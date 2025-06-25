Rural Students: Options & Goals

What comes after high school for Maine's rural students? Young people today have many paths open to them, but those in rural areas often feel limited in their options. Financial limits are one reason, but family and societal expectations influence them as well. We discuss the factors that affect rural youth in their goals and aspirations for life after high school.

Panelists:

Mara Tieken, professor & co-chair of Education Department, Bates College; author of Educated Out: How Rural Students Navigate Elite College—and What It Costs Them

Katharine Lualdi, director, TRIO Student Support Services, Southern Maine Community College

Joseph Grassi, recent graduate majoring in government, Colby College; from Freedom, Maine, where he grew up on his family’s farm

VIP Callers:

Austin Taylor, wrote op ed about her experience as a rural student from Maine attending Harvard University; author, Notes On Infinity

Kim Hutchinson, executive director, Project Launch

