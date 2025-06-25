Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Education
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Rural Students: Options & Goals

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
High school students at desks in a classroom with light streaming in from windows
Maine Public

What comes after high school for Maine's rural students? Young people today have many paths open to them, but those in rural areas often feel limited in their options. Financial limits are one reason, but family and societal expectations influence them as well. We discuss the factors that affect rural youth in their goals and aspirations for life after high school.

Panelists:
Mara Tieken, professor & co-chair of Education Department, Bates College; author of Educated Out: How Rural Students Navigate Elite College—and What It Costs Them
Katharine Lualdi, director, TRIO Student Support Services, Southern Maine Community College
Joseph Grassi, recent graduate majoring in government, Colby College; from Freedom, Maine, where he grew up on his family’s farm

VIP Callers:
Austin Taylor, wrote op ed about her experience as a rural student from Maine attending Harvard University; author, Notes On Infinity
Kim Hutchinson, executive director, Project Launch

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han