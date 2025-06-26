If you're looking for a laugh, there is no shortage of opportunities in Maine to catch a comedy show. We find out about Maine's comedy scene, including the range of comedic talent out there, and how to learn to be a stand-up comic. And we'll talk about whether Maine humor has its own distinct character.

Panelists:

Johnny Ater, Maine stand-up comedian performing for more than 30 years

Karen Morgan, Maine's best-known female comic; attorney

Tim Ferrell, owner/director, The Comedy Workshop

VIP Callers:

Lucas Salisbury, general manager and booking agent, Empire Comedy Club, Portland

Sam Moran, recently took a stand-up comedy class; research analyst, WEX; son of a certain Maine Calling host

Leonard Kimble, owner, Great Falls Comedy Club, Auburn