Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Maine's Comedy Scene

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Comedians Karen Morgan and Johnny Ater along with photos of people laughing and a stage with mic and barstool
Maine Public

If you're looking for a laugh, there is no shortage of opportunities in Maine to catch a comedy show. We find out about Maine's comedy scene, including the range of comedic talent out there, and how to learn to be a stand-up comic. And we'll talk about whether Maine humor has its own distinct character.

Panelists:
Johnny Ater, Maine stand-up comedian performing for more than 30 years
Karen Morgan, Maine's best-known female comic; attorney
Tim Ferrell, owner/director, The Comedy Workshop

VIP Callers:
Lucas Salisbury, general manager and booking agent, Empire Comedy Club, Portland
Sam Moran, recently took a stand-up comedy class; research analyst, WEX; son of a certain Maine Calling host
Leonard Kimble, owner, Great Falls Comedy Club, Auburn

 

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
