Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Politics
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Legislative Update

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Long shot of Maine State House flanked by large trees
Robert F. Bukaty / AP

We check in with our panel of political reporters for a wrap of what was and wasn’t accomplished this session. We’ll discuss the final budget, debate over transgender athletes, the cigarette tax increase, concert ticket fraud, and the upcoming referendums on voter ID and a red flag law.

Panelists:
Susan Cover, State House reporter and multimedia content producer, Spectrum News
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public
Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public

VIP callers:
Billy Bob Faulkingham, (R- Winterharbor), minority leader, Maine House of Representatives
Mattie Daughtry, (D-Cumberland), president, Maine Senate

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith