Legislative Update

We check in with our panel of political reporters for a wrap of what was and wasn’t accomplished this session. We’ll discuss the final budget, debate over transgender athletes, the cigarette tax increase, concert ticket fraud, and the upcoming referendums on voter ID and a red flag law.

Panelists:

Susan Cover, State House reporter and multimedia content producer, Spectrum News

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public

VIP callers:

Billy Bob Faulkingham, (R- Winterharbor), minority leader, Maine House of Representatives

Mattie Daughtry, (D-Cumberland), president, Maine Senate