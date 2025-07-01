Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Cornhole

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Cornhole board and bags in American flag pattern; person in a cornhole field about to toss bag
Maine Public

It’s been called the most popular sport in America. No, not pickleball … cornhole! Yes, it’s played at backyard parties and as a side attraction at bars—but it’s also a competitive sport, with leagues and tournaments happening all over Maine. We find out how the game is played, why people get hooked, and how to get involved.
This show is part of our Passions and Pastimes series.

Panelists:
Tyler Dube, owner/founder, Port City Cornhole
John Clavette, founder/administrator, Maine Cornhole; former professional cornhole player
Tyler Babb, former owner of Sliders in Lewiston; owner, TB Events, a mobile cornhole company 

VIP Caller:
Kathy Bartley, active member of Aroostook County Cornhole

