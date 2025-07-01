It’s been called the most popular sport in America. No, not pickleball … cornhole! Yes, it’s played at backyard parties and as a side attraction at bars—but it’s also a competitive sport, with leagues and tournaments happening all over Maine. We find out how the game is played, why people get hooked, and how to get involved.

This show is part of our Passions and Pastimes series.

Panelists:

Tyler Dube, owner/founder, Port City Cornhole

John Clavette, founder/administrator, Maine Cornhole; former professional cornhole player

Tyler Babb, former owner of Sliders in Lewiston; owner, TB Events, a mobile cornhole company

VIP Caller:

Kathy Bartley, active member of Aroostook County Cornhole