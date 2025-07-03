Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Noise Pollution

By Jennifer Rooks
Published July 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Bulldozer; leaf blower; barking dog; pickball paddle about to hit ball
Maine Public

Noise pollution is bad for humans. In addition to hearing loss, loud noises can also affect cardiovascular health, mental health, learning capabilities, sleep and more. It's not just major cities trying to grapple with noise pollution, the problem affects rural areas, too. We'll learn about the causes of noise pollution and how it affects our health.
This program originally aired on May 1, tied in with the film "The Quietest Year," which is about noise pollution in Vermont, and first aired on the Maine Public Film series in May.

Panelists:
Dr. Michael Osborne, cardiologist; associate director of nuclear cardiology, Massachusetts General Hospital; assistant professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School; board member, Quiet Communities
Les Blomberg, executive director, Noise Pollution Clearinghouse
Jamie L. Banks, president, Quiet Communities; chair, Noise & Health Committee, American Public Health Association

VIP Caller:
Karen Akins, director, "The Quietest Year"
Rebecca Graham, senior legislative advocate, Maine Municipal Association

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks