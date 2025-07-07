Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Pres. Trump's Bill: Impacts on Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published July 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
U.S. Capital; map of state of Maine; Pres. Trump holding up fist and wearing USA hat as he boards a plane
Maine Public

This is a special two-hour Maine Calling: Part 1 will feature political leaders discussing what is included in Trump's bill and the process that led to it being signed into law; Part 2 will focus on the economic impacts on Maine residents.

What do the extensive tax and spending cuts in President Trump’s domestic policy bill mean for Maine—especially with our mostly rural population? We discuss the impacts on Maine residents and economy, and how the cuts will affect health care, agriculture, the environment, and other sectors.

Part 1
Panelists:
Jeanne Cummings, former deputy bureau chief in Washington, The Wall Street Journal; lecturer, School of Media & Public Affairs, George Washington University
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:
Janet Mills, governor, State of Maine
Angus King, U.S.Senator for Maine
Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative for Maine's 1st Congressional District

Part 2
Panelists:
Michael Cauval, assistant professor of economic, University of Southern Maine
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:
Patrick Woodcock, president & CEO, Maine State Chamber of Commerce
Michelle Probert, director of MaineCare, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Jeff Austin, vice president, government affairs & communications, Maine Hospital Association
Garrett Martin, president & CEO, Maine Center for Economic Policy
Sara Gagne-Holmes, commissioner, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Nicole Clegg, president & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England
Peter McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
