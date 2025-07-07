Pres. Trump's Bill: Impacts on Maine

This is a special two-hour Maine Calling: Part 1 will feature political leaders discussing what is included in Trump's bill and the process that led to it being signed into law; Part 2 will focus on the economic impacts on Maine residents.

What do the extensive tax and spending cuts in President Trump’s domestic policy bill mean for Maine—especially with our mostly rural population? We discuss the impacts on Maine residents and economy, and how the cuts will affect health care, agriculture, the environment, and other sectors.

Part 1

Panelists:

Jeanne Cummings, former deputy bureau chief in Washington, The Wall Street Journal; lecturer, School of Media & Public Affairs, George Washington University

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:

Janet Mills, governor, State of Maine

Angus King, U.S.Senator for Maine

Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative for Maine's 1st Congressional District

Part 2

Panelists:

Michael Cauval, assistant professor of economic, University of Southern Maine

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:

Patrick Woodcock, president & CEO, Maine State Chamber of Commerce

Michelle Probert, director of MaineCare, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Jeff Austin, vice president, government affairs & communications, Maine Hospital Association

Garrett Martin, president & CEO, Maine Center for Economic Policy

Sara Gagne-Holmes, commissioner, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Nicole Clegg, president & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

Peter McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public