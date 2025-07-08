Bangor Studio/Membership Department
By Jennifer Rooks
Published July 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
A surprising number of jellyfish sightings along Maine’s coast are causing alarm – and curiosity. These otherworldly, tentacled creatures are known for their sting, but they also serve a vital role in the marine ecosystem. We learn about the dangers and benefits of jellyfish to humans and the environment—and what to do if you encounter one.

Panelists:
Nick Record, senior research scientist, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences
Want to share a jellyfish sighting? Email Nick at jellyfish@bigelow.org

VIP Caller:
Dottie Yunger, director, Education Division, Maine Department of Marine Resources
Marielle Thomas, microbiologist, Fish Health Laboratory, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

