A surprising number of jellyfish sightings along Maine’s coast are causing alarm – and curiosity. These otherworldly, tentacled creatures are known for their sting, but they also serve a vital role in the marine ecosystem. We learn about the dangers and benefits of jellyfish to humans and the environment—and what to do if you encounter one.

Panelists:

Nick Record, senior research scientist, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

Want to share a jellyfish sighting? Email Nick at jellyfish@bigelow.org

VIP Caller:

Dottie Yunger, director, Education Division, Maine Department of Marine Resources

Marielle Thomas, microbiologist, Fish Health Laboratory, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife