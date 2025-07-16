Broadband Access
Over the past five years, Maine has dramatically increased the number of people with access to high-speed internet, investing $500 million in private and public funds to do so. But, still, many people say they can’t afford high speed internet service. We’ll get an update on efforts to connect the people of Maine to broadband and how the state is tackling issues of broadband equity.
Panelists:
Andrew Butcher, president, Maine Connectivity Authority
Danielle Louder, digital equity committee chair & board member, Maine Connectivity Authority
VIP Callers:
Carrie Kipfer, county administrator, Lincoln County
Simon Thorne, manaager, Consolidated Communications
Linda Nelson, economic & community development director, Town of Stonington