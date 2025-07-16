Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Science and Technology
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Broadband Access

Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hands holding a phone with WiFi symbol on screen and other devices on the table
Maine Public

Over the past five years, Maine has dramatically increased the number of people with access to high-speed internet, investing $500 million in private and public funds to do so. But, still, many people say they can't afford high speed internet service. We'll get an update on efforts to connect the people of Maine to broadband and how the state is tackling issues of broadband equity.

Panelists:
Andrew Butcher, president, Maine Connectivity Authority
Danielle Louder, digital equity committee chair & board member, Maine Connectivity Authority

VIP Callers:
Carrie Kipfer, county administrator, Lincoln County
Simon Thorne, manaager, Consolidated Communications
Linda Nelson, economic & community development director, Town of Stonington

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
