Broadband Access

Over the past five years, Maine has dramatically increased the number of people with access to high-speed internet, investing $500 million in private and public funds to do so. But, still, many people say they can’t afford high speed internet service. We’ll get an update on efforts to connect the people of Maine to broadband and how the state is tackling issues of broadband equity.

Panelists:

Andrew Butcher, president, Maine Connectivity Authority

Danielle Louder, digital equity committee chair & board member, Maine Connectivity Authority

VIP Callers:

Carrie Kipfer, county administrator, Lincoln County

Simon Thorne, manaager, Consolidated Communications

Linda Nelson, economic & community development director, Town of Stonington

