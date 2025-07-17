Disability & Intimacy

Samuel Habib is a typical 21-year-old. He’s ready to move away from home, start a career, and find love. But no one tells you how to be an adult, let alone an adult with a disability. The documentary “The Ride Ahead” follows how he copes with seizures and uncontrollable movements, inaccessible housing, degrading ableist encounters and more, as he tries to pursue romance. The film will be broadcast on Maine Public Television on July 21 at 10 pm. We’ll discuss how Samuel’s story reflects the complex reality for many people with disabilities when it comes to intimacy.

This program is part of our year-long series “Ready & Able: Living With a Disability in Maine.”

Panelists:

Samuel Habib, subject, and co-director/producer, of "The Ride Ahead"

Dan Habib, documentary filmmaker; father of Samuel Habib

Keith Jones, disability rights activist

VIP Callers:

Kate Turpen, youth self-advocacy project director, Disability Rights Maine

Marco Orlando, disability rights advocate; board member for Speaking Up For Us