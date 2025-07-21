Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Christine Brennan: Women's Sports

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Christine Brennan headshot; cover of book about basketball star Caitlin Clark
Maine Public

Award-winning sports columnist Christine Brennan joins us to discuss her career, and her new book about Caitlin Clark. We’ll hear about Clark’s rise to superstardom and her impact on not only the WNBA but women’s professional sports. We’ll also talk about how Title IX opened the floodgates for girls and women sports—and the latest news from women’s tennis, gymnastics, hockey, soccer and more.

Panelist:
Christine Brennan, award-winning national sports columnist for USA TODAY; commentator for ABC, CNN and PBS NewsHour; best-selling author of Inside Edge; covered the last 21 Olympic Games; her new book is On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
