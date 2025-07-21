Christine Brennan: Women's Sports

Award-winning sports columnist Christine Brennan joins us to discuss her career, and her new book about Caitlin Clark. We’ll hear about Clark’s rise to superstardom and her impact on not only the WNBA but women’s professional sports. We’ll also talk about how Title IX opened the floodgates for girls and women sports—and the latest news from women’s tennis, gymnastics, hockey, soccer and more.

Panelist:

Christine Brennan, award-winning national sports columnist for USA TODAY; commentator for ABC, CNN and PBS NewsHour; best-selling author of Inside Edge; covered the last 21 Olympic Games; her new book is On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports