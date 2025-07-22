Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Quilting

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Historic quilt from about 1870 by Mary Hoyt King with log cabin pattern
Courtesy of Maine Historical Society

Quilts are the quintessential blend of beauty and function—and they're a rich part of Maine's heritage. A two-part exhibit at the Maine Historical Society brings that heritage to life, showcasing a variety of 19th century quilts. We'll learn about the history and methods of quilting, how to "read" a quilt, and meet some of the avid quilting community in Maine.
This show is part of "Passions & Pastimes" series.

Panelists:
Christine Force, guest curator of "Stitches" at Maine Historical Society; member of Calico Quilters of Yarmouth
Callie Lavoie, board member of Pine Tree Quilters Guild, with the Evergreen Quilters chapter
Laurie Labar, curator emerita, Maine State Museum; former chief curator of history and decorative arts; wrote and curated "Maine Quilts: 250 Years of Comfort and Community"

VIP Callers:
Dan Perkins, longtime quilter and owner of a quilt shop
Jamie Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society

 

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
