Quilts are the quintessential blend of beauty and function—and they’re a rich part of Maine’s heritage. A two-part exhibit at the Maine Historical Society brings that heritage to life, showcasing a variety of 19th century quilts. We’ll learn about the history and methods of quilting, how to “read” a quilt, and meet some of the avid quilting community in Maine.

This show is part of "Passions & Pastimes" series.

Panelists:

Christine Force, guest curator of “Stitches” at Maine Historical Society; member of Calico Quilters of Yarmouth

Callie Lavoie, board member of Pine Tree Quilters Guild, with the Evergreen Quilters chapter

Laurie Labar, curator emerita, Maine State Museum; former chief curator of history and decorative arts; wrote and curated "Maine Quilts: 250 Years of Comfort and Community"

VIP Callers:

Dan Perkins, longtime quilter and owner of a quilt shop

Jamie Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society