Maine Light

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Painting of harbor with boats in Maine with glowing colors in the sky and a bright sheen reflecting in the water
Judy Taylor

Maine is known for a certain quality of light that gives the scenery and environment a distinctive character. Artists have famously tried to capture “Maine light” in their work—think Edward Hopper and his images of a stark white lighthouse against a brilliant blue sky. We will find out the scientific phenomena that explain this special lighting—and we’ll talk with painters and photographers about how they try to capture it in their work.

Panelists:
Carl Little, art critic; author of many art books; freelance writer and poet
Judy Taylor, Maine-based painter and teacher whose work includes portraits, landscapes, and the History of Labor mural
Alexs Diamond-Stanic, associate professor of physics & chair of Department of Physics and Astronomy, Bates College

VIP Callers:
Cig Harvey, Maine-based artist, photographer, writer, educator; her new book of photography is Emerald Drifters
John Paul Caponigro, Maine-based photographer, visual artist working with digita media, instructor, writer, speaker
Phil Alexandre, founder, Alexandre Gallery, currently featuring a Neil Welliver exhibit

