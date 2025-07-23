Maine is known for a certain quality of light that gives the scenery and environment a distinctive character. Artists have famously tried to capture “Maine light” in their work—think Edward Hopper and his images of a stark white lighthouse against a brilliant blue sky. We will find out the scientific phenomena that explain this special lighting—and we’ll talk with painters and photographers about how they try to capture it in their work.

Panelists:

Carl Little, art critic; author of many art books; freelance writer and poet

Judy Taylor, Maine-based painter and teacher whose work includes portraits, landscapes, and the History of Labor mural

Alexs Diamond-Stanic, associate professor of physics & chair of Department of Physics and Astronomy, Bates College

VIP Callers:

Cig Harvey, Maine-based artist, photographer, writer, educator; her new book of photography is Emerald Drifters

John Paul Caponigro, Maine-based photographer, visual artist working with digita media, instructor, writer, speaker

Phil Alexandre, founder, Alexandre Gallery, currently featuring a Neil Welliver exhibit

