Oldest Buildings in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Four of Maine's oldest structures: garrison, church, house, lighthouse
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 2, 2025); no calls will be taken.

There are plenty of historic buildings in Maine—but which ones are the oldest? Our history experts discuss some of the fascinating structures still standing in communities from York to Castine, Fryeburg to Machias, many from the 1700s. We’ll learn their interesting back stories and what they reveal to us about the history of Maine.

Panelists:
Kirk Mohney, director, Maine Historic Preservation Commission
Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian

VIP Caller:
Jonathan Tucker, historian & council member, Micum McIntire Clan Association

