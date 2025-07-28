Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Storytelling

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Close up on old-fashioned typewriter with typed words on paper: "That's my story"
Maine Public

A new Maine Public podcast, "Essential Salt," shares real life stories about the joys and challenges of living in Maine. We hear what goes into the art of good storytelling—and the value of chronicling the different perspectives and experiences of people from all walks of life.

Panelists:
Elizabeth Peavey, award-winning writer, performer, educator; her one-woman show, My Mother's Clothes Are Not My Mother, received the Maine Literary Award for Best Drama
Brenna Farrell, audio production manager, Maine Public; producer, "Essential Salt" podcast
Rylan Hynes, communications & editorial director of The Telling Room, a youth-serving literary arts nonprofit in Portland; author of the debut novel, Grafting, coming in 2026

VIP Callers:
Isaac Kestenbaum, director, Salt Institute for Documentary Studies
Tae Chong, director, multicultural markets and strategies, Maine State Chamber of Commerce

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
