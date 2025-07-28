A new Maine Public podcast, “Essential Salt,” shares real life stories about the joys and challenges of living in Maine. We hear what goes into the art of good storytelling—and the value of chronicling the different perspectives and experiences of people from all walks of life.

Panelists:

Elizabeth Peavey, award-winning writer, performer, educator; her one-woman show, My Mother’s Clothes Are Not My Mother, received the Maine Literary Award for Best Drama

Brenna Farrell, audio production manager, Maine Public; producer, "Essential Salt" podcast

Rylan Hynes, communications & editorial director of The Telling Room, a youth-serving literary arts nonprofit in Portland; author of the debut novel, Grafting, coming in 2026

VIP Callers:

Isaac Kestenbaum, director, Salt Institute for Documentary Studies

Tae Chong, director, multicultural markets and strategies, Maine State Chamber of Commerce

