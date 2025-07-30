Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.
Science and Technology
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Life With No Smartphone

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Unplug book cover alongside photo of young woman using her smartphone
Maine Public

The author of the new book, Unplug, tells the story of how he stopped using his smartphone. We’ll hear what prompted him to make this choice, why the no-smartphone life is a trend, and the pros and cons of not having one of these ubiquitous devices at hand. We’ll also get insights from a psychologist on why people are so addicted to their smart phones, and when it might be harmful to their mental health.

Panelists:
Richard Simon, author, Unplug: How to Break Up With Your Phone and Reclaim Your Life; directs website strategy for Georgetown Law; former reporter
Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach, author

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith