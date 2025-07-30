Life With No Smartphone
The author of the new book, Unplug, tells the story of how he stopped using his smartphone. We’ll hear what prompted him to make this choice, why the no-smartphone life is a trend, and the pros and cons of not having one of these ubiquitous devices at hand. We’ll also get insights from a psychologist on why people are so addicted to their smart phones, and when it might be harmful to their mental health.
Panelists:
Richard Simon, author, Unplug: How to Break Up With Your Phone and Reclaim Your Life; directs website strategy for Georgetown Law; former reporter
Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach, author