Summer brings a rich variety of art exhibits on display at museums and institutions across the state. We highlight some of these shows, from photographer Gordon Park's images of rural Maine to works by leading Wabanaki artists. Visitors can choose to see work by iconic Maine painters like Andrew Wyeth and Lois Dodd, or exciting creations by up-and-coming contemporary artists.

Panelists:

Amy Hausman, executive director, Maine Arts Commission

Megan Gray, arts & culture reporter, Portland Press Herald

VIP callers:

Kiko Aebi, curator, Colby College Museum of Art

Betsy Richards, executive director, Abbe Museum

Anne Collins Goodyear, co-director, Bowdoin College Museum of Art

Jaime DeSimone, chief curator, Farnsworth Art Museum