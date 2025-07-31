Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Art Exhibits

By Jennifer Rooks
Published July 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Art and photos on exhibit this summer: Moonlight painting; surreal painting of pyramid and dominoes; winter Maine house in snow; photo of man and horse
Maine Public

Summer brings a rich variety of art exhibits on display at museums and institutions across the state. We highlight some of these shows, from photographer Gordon Park's images of rural Maine to works by leading Wabanaki artists. Visitors can choose to see work by iconic Maine painters like Andrew Wyeth and Lois Dodd, or exciting creations by up-and-coming contemporary artists.

Panelists:
Amy Hausman, executive director, Maine Arts Commission
Megan Gray, arts & culture reporter, Portland Press Herald

VIP callers:
Kiko Aebi, curator, Colby College Museum of Art
Betsy Richards, executive director, Abbe Museum
Anne Collins Goodyear, co-director, Bowdoin College Museum of Art
Jaime DeSimone, chief curator, Farnsworth Art Museum

