Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Algal Blooms

By Cindy Han
Published August 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Bright green algae scum encroaching on lake turning waters green
Lake Stewards of Maine

Some amount of algae in a lake or coastal waters is normal—even beneficial. But when algae grows out of control, forming an algal “bloom,” it can overtake a body of water, or, even worse, create toxic conditions. We’ll learn what causes these algal blooms, how prevalent they are in Maine, what harm they can cause to humans and animals—and what can be done to protect against them. We’ll also learn about other threats to Maine lakes, like the latest spread of invasive bladderwort.

Panelists:
Linda Bacon, lake biologist, Maine Department of Environmental Protection
Lidie Robbins, executive director, 30 Mile River Watershed Association
Tristan Taber, water quality program director, technical director, aquatic scientist, Lake Stewards of Maine

VIP callers:
Peter McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public
John McPhedran, biologist in the Invasive Aquatic Species Program, Maine Department of Environmental Protection
Cheryl St. Peter, project manager, Friends of Cross Lake
Susan Gallo, executive director, Maine Lakes

