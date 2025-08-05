Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Deportations in Maine

More than 50,000 migrants are being held in detention nationwide as part of the Trump administrations mass deportation goals. And the numbers are projected to rise rapidly with the new funding boost for ICE. We examine what has been happening in Maine since January in terms of arrests, detentions, and deportations. Who is being targeted by law enforcement, how many in Maine are affected, and what legal questions are being raised?

Panelists:
Melissa Brennan, co-legal director, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project
Sara P. Cressey, visiting professor, Refugee and Human Rights Clinic
University of Maine School of Law

VIP callers:
Ari Snider, All Things Considered host and news reporter, Maine Public
Keyko Torres, director, community health and wellness, Presente! Maine
Betsy Paz-Gyimesi, Spanish family and community engagement specialist, Portland Public Schools Multilingual and Mulitcultural Center
Sheriff Kevin Joyce, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
Mufalo Chitam, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition

