Born and bred in southern Maine, Jeff has lived a dichotomous existence precariously balancing the life of a world traveling musician and local public educator. For over twenty years, Jeff has taught social studies at the public high school level here in Maine, and for the past decade plus, played drums for the rock band Boston. "I'm kind of the Indiana Jones of rock & roll," writes Jeff. "Most of the time I'm a mild mannered teacher and coach and from time to time, I get to go out and have big musical adventures, traveling 0shundreds of thousands miles and playing for hundreds of thousands of people. I'm pretty lucky."

Music Memory: "All Along the Watchtower" by Jimi Hendrix.